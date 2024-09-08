Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

