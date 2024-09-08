Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 512,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,691,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -0.63.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

