Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

