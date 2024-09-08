CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.63.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $212.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and a 200 day moving average of $231.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

