Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading Down 3.7%

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$59.64 and last traded at C$59.73. Approximately 72,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 618,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.62.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.9888971 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.