Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
