Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

