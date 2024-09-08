Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) CEO Jillian C. Evanko Acquires 440 Shares

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

