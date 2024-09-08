Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $327.43 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

