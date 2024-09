Chase (NYSE:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Price Performance

CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

