Chase (NYSE:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Price Performance
CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49.
About Chase
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.