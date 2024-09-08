Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Trading Up 2.5%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.69. 26,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 174,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,794,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 105.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.