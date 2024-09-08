Chicago Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

