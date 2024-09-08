Chicago Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,557 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

