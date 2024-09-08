Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 533,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $66.91 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.