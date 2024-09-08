Chicago Capital LLC Buys 548 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

