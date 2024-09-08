Chicago Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $134,489,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.