Chicago Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

