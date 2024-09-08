Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $253,286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

