Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7,764.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

