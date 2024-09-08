Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

