CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 8.5% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

