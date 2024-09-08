CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 11 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,533.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,566.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,546.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

