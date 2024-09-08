CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 824 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $241.08 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.42, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Baird R W raised monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.