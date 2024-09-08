CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTL. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,663,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 487,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

