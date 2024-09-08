CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Coupang Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.00 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.