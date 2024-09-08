CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $28.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.