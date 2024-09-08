CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $192.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.88 and a 1-year high of $199.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.