CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

