CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $485,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2,103.5% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

