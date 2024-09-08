CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $507,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $21,609,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

