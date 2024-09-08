CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $735,000 Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Shares of RS stock opened at $272.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

