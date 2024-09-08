CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $953,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

