CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 227 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $246.78 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

