CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

