CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 17,213 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 356,596 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $212.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

