CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 75 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,653,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25,469.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

