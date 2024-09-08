CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

