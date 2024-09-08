Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

