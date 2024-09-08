Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CLSD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
CLSD stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.