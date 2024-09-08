ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.