CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer Sells 5,435 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

