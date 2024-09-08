Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 43 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AON were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $350.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.15 and its 200 day moving average is $309.05.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.