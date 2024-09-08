Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,403,000 after buying an additional 1,013,545 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BABA opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $91.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

