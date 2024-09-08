Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $213,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

