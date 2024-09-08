Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $256,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

