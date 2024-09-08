Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 174.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $243.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

