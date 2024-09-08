Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

