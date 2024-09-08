Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 8.5 %

JVA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

