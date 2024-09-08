Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$65.09 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.16.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2150127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.