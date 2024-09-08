Coinbase Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 216,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 166,082 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $147.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,562 shares of company stock worth $23,241,279 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

