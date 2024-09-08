Community Health Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 612% compared to the average volume of 1,590 call options.
Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $792.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.56. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.81.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
