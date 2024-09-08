Comparing Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.06% 13.68% 7.67% Nexalin Technology -3,581.94% -213.55% -173.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 1 9 4 1 2.33 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Medtronic presently has a consensus target price of $92.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Medtronic has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.66, indicating that its share price is 466% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $32.58 billion 3.54 $3.68 billion $2.75 32.69 Nexalin Technology $150,159.00 58.32 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.25

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medtronic beats Nexalin Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

